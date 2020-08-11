Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $89.73. 8,142,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

