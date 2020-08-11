Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 12,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

