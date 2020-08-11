Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,830,944. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

