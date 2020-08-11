Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 655,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 426,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

