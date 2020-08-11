Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,101. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $8,327,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

