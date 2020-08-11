Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $3,464,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 593,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,824,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

