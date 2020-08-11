Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

AMP stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.45. 23,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

