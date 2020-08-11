Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Nike by 11.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

