Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $344,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,748,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,009,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,659. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

