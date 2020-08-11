Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $549,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $444.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $444.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

