Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $725,000 in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

