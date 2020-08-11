Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 6.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $190,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $297.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

