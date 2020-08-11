Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,918 shares of company stock worth $169,104,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

