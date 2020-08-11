Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,150. The company has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,485 shares of company stock worth $368,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

