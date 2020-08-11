Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.04. 60,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

