Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $64,634,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average of $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

