Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,593 shares of company stock worth $21,163,236. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

