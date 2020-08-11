CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) PT Raised to $23.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIFAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.