Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.30. 289,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

