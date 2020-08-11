Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $310.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.