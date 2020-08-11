Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,830,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.