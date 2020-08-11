Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the January 31st total of 21,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 805,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,306. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.