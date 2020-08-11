Clearwater Paper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,534 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the typical volume of 552 call options.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,561. The stock has a market cap of $602.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.