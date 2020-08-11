Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

KO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 450,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,247,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

