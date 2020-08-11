Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Codexis stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 123,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Codexis by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

