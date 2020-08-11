Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to $8.75 at Scotiabank

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $9.75 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

