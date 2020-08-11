Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to $8.75 at Scotiabank

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $9.75 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

