ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 380,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,457. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

