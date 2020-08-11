Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Corteva by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,502,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 6,110,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,123. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

