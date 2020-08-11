Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,596. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

