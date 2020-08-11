Credit Suisse Group Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $140.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.