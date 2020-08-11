Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of UNCFF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 7,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

