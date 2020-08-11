Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. 1,126,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $349,367,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

