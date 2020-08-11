CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of CryoPort stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $33.16. 14,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,642. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.