Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,657. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.61.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

