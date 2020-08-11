Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after buying an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after buying an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after buying an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.12. 822,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

