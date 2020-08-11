Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.16. 3,389,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,826.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

