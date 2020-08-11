Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 111.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.34. 7,090,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

