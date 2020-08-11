Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after acquiring an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $78,454,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,961,000 after buying an additional 569,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.17. 2,507,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

