Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 3,900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.99. 12,108,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,000,035. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

