Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $204.12. 2,783,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

