Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.93. The company had a trading volume of 410,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,033. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

