Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $10.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

