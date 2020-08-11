CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

