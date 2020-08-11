DA Davidson Boosts Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $17.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.69.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,017. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $513,875 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

