DA Davidson Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

DDOG opened at $75.28 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,764.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,998,798 shares of company stock worth $242,067,077. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 275.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 717,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

