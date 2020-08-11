Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $205.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $207.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

