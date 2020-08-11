DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.04.

DBVT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,365 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

