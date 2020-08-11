DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.04.
Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.