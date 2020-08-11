DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,365 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

