Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in February

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

