Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Shares of DG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. 647,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.30. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $197.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.